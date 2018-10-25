10 High Quality Sweater Dresses Under $100

by Taylor Stephan | Thu., Oct. 25, 2018 6:00 AM

Shopping: Sweater Dresses

If you fancy yourself a girly girl, finding a fall outfit that works for you can be a challenge.

Bulky layers are not your usual jam, but a girl's got to stay warm in the cold. But question: Can you look chic and weather-appropriate at the same time? If you're wearing a sweater dress, yes you can.

The sweater dress often gets overlooked because it can seem bulky and shapeless, but one look around the internet and you'll see that could not further from the truth. Today's iterations are sexy, stylish and ultra-flattering.

Even better, these 10 are all under $100.

Shopping: Sweater Dresses Under $100

Turtleneck

BUY IT:  TOPSHOP Turtleneck Sweater Dress, $75

Shopping: Sweater Dresses Under $100

Hooded Sweatshirt

BUY IT:  by the way REYNA HOODED SWEATSHIRT DRESS, $74

Shopping: Sweater Dresses Under $100

Bodycon

BUY IT:  by the way ALIZA SWEATER DRESS, $66

Shopping: Sweater Dresses Under $100

Thigh-High Slit

BUY IT:  About Us GABRIELLE SWEATER DRESS, $68

Shopping: Sweater Dresses Under $100

Casual Cotton

BUY IT:  About Us STEPH SWEATER DRESS, $68 

Shopping: Sweater Dresses Under $100

V-Back

BUY IT:  CHELSEA28 V-Back Shift Dress, $84

Shopping: Sweater Dresses Under $100

Open Back

BUY IT:  by the way AZALEA OPEN BACK SWEATER DRESS, $72

Shopping: Sweater Dresses Under $100

Off-the-Shoulder

BUY IT:  About Us AUBREE SWEATSHIRT DRESS, $68

Shopping: Sweater Dresses Under $100

Ribbed

BUY IT:  CASLON® Ribbed Sweater Dress, $79

Shopping: Sweater Dresses Under $100

Bell Sleeves

BUY IT:  BARDOT Tash Sweater Dress, $99

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

