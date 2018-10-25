Cardi B Says She Turned Down a "7-Figure" Deal to Share First Photos of Baby Kulture

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Oct. 25, 2018 2:06 PM
Cardi B and Offset aren't sharing photos of their baby girl with the world right now.
The "I Like It" rapper and the Migos star welcomed their first child, a daughter named Kulture Kiari Cephus, back in July. Since that time, the couple has only shared glimpses of Kulture on social media, deciding instead to keep her out of the public eye after receiving numerous threats online.
"I could show you screenshots of comments, and my phone number got leaked. I got so many disgusting text messages that I literally I had to hire a private investigator to find out who the f--k is these people threatening my child," Cardi told Ebro Darden on his Beats 1 show on Apple Music. "It's just really disgusting, disturbing things...we just don't want to show our baby right now."
Maciel-Twist / BACKGRID
"I got offered seven figures [to show Kulture], I'm just not ready yet," Cardi shared. "I'm not even ready yet to have a damn babysitter."
Earlier this month, Cardi opened up about motherhood in an interview for W magazine's Art Issue.
"My baby. That's all I give a f--k about right now," she told the outlet. "I'm thinking about how my money's going to last so this girl is 21 and put in college. I'm thinking about investments. I'm thinking about five years from now and about the craziest s--t like, How am I going to discipline this girl?"
Cardi also talked to the magazine about her pregnancy and how she was "freaking out" when she first found out she was expecting.
"When I got pregnant, I was f--king freaking out," Cardi said. "Everybody around me was like, 'No, this never happened before. Every artist that had a baby, they already put in years in the game. This is your first year. You're going to mess it up. How are you going to make it?' While I was pregnant, I kept telling myself, I can't wait till I'm back out there. I'm going to look hot, and I'm going to be that bitch."
