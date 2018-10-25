Could Emmy Rossum Join Homecoming After Shameless Exit?

Could Emmy Rossum's first gig after Shameless involve her husband Sam Esmail?

Esmail, the creator of Mr. Robot, executive produced and directed Julia Roberts in Amazon's Homecoming, and said he and Rossum bounce ideas off each other "all the time."

"Look, she's a better filmmaker than me, she obviously understands acting better than me, so I pick her brain all the time," Esmail told E! News' Justin Sylvester.

Rossum announced her plans to leave Shameless in August 2018 with an emotional letter, and we're told she's looking for new roles. Could that include one in second season of Homecoming? Amazon handed out a two-season order to the series in 2017.

"This is a spoiler-free zone, so I cannot comment…I wouldn't want to ruin it for you…I want to keep it fresh," Esmail said.

But he'd be open to a collaboration? "Of course! Look, Emmy's a brilliant actress, I'd be lucky to have her in anything I make," he said.

When she announced her Shameless exit, Rossum waxed poetic about her time playing Fiona Gallagher on the Showtime series.

"The opportunity to play Fiona has been a gift. There are few characters — female or otherwise — as layered and dynamic. She is a mother lion, fierce, flawed and sexually liberated. She is injured, vulnerable, but will never give up. She is living in an economic depression, but refuses to be depressed," she wrote. "She is resourceful. She is loyal. She is brave. I knew it the second I read the pilot script, this was different, this was special. I tirelessly prepped the audition with my coach Terry Knickerbocker. I walked to the appointment in the rain so I looked disheveled. During my third audition, when I got the part IN the room, I literally jumped up and down screaming in joyous relief and disbelief. Quite simply, the last eight years have been the best of my life."

Read her full goodbye here.

Homecoming drops on Amazon on Friday, Nov.2.

