Kendall Jenner's Ridiculously Huge Winter Coat Inspires Countless Memes

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Oct. 25, 2018 1:02 PM
Kendall Jenner has inspired a new meme.
The 22-year-old modeled a red, puffy jacket in her latest campaign for Canadian fashion brand, Aritzia. In the sporty-chic photo shoot, Kendall dons the "Super Puff" jacket with blue jeans and a white shirt. However, one cheeky Instagram page enlarged the coat as a joke and spawned a whole new meme.
Vogue France kicked off the playful meme when they shared a clearly edited photo of the model in the now-over-sized jacket, along with the caption: "Winter is coming."
Their tweet quickly became a trending Twitter moment as Twitter users chimed in with their own puns and comparisons. The puffy jacket has lead to references of the Michelin man, Lenny Kravitz and so much more.
To see all the hilarious tweets, Instagram posts and jokes check out the funniest posts below!
Vogue France paid tribute to The Game of Thrones with their clever caption.
How your girl looks when she says she's cold and you give her your coat https://t.co/louipQI66k— Jack Mull (@J4CKMULL) October 24, 2018
One Twitter user made an all too relatable joke about the perils of borrowing jackets.
New couple with @LennyKravitz?? pic.twitter.com/oCS3WAi3Xd— がんばれ! (@karyboo) October 22, 2018
Pop culture enthusiasts will remember the singer's over-the-top scarf that he wore for a brief stroll through the city. Cold much?
Any resemblance isn’t purely coincidental 😜 não aguentei, tive que postar 😂 #winteriscoming pic.twitter.com/ozeLNWwSeC— Ana Paula Turrini (@apturini) October 22, 2018
Other people found that Kendall's look gave her an uncanny resemblance to the Michelin man.
