Megyn Kelly Today Cancelled After Blackface Comments

Megyn Kelly's future with NBC News appears to be in serious jeopardy.

According to multiple reports, Megyn Kelly Today has been cancelled. "They're contacting the staff and reassigning everyone today. Everyone's being told that they still have a home here, but it won't be on Megyn's show," one source shared with People. "They haven't made an official announcement about the show, but everyone knows what it means when they're being moved somewhere else. The show is clearly over."

Multiple sources also tell the publication that Megyn has not been fired from NBC News. But according to the Daily Mail, the morning show host "is done" with the organization.

E! News has reached out to NBC and Megyn's team for comment.

Controversy began on Tuesday when Megyn hosted a panel discussion about Halloween costumes deemed offensive or inappropriate. "What is racist? You get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on black face on Halloween, or a black person that puts on white face for Halloween," the former Fox News host shared during the discussion that included Melissa Rivers, Jenna Bush Hager and Jacob Soboroff. "That was okay when I was a kid as long as you were dressing like a character."