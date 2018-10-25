All of The Haunting of Hill House Theories and Hidden Ghosts We Can’t Stop Obsessing Over

Someone call the Ghostbusters because we'd like to report a haunting.

Confession: We can't stop thinking or talking about The Haunting of Hill House since quickly binge-watching the new Netflix horror show—and it seems like we're not alone as the Internet seems just as haunted as we are.

Using Shirley Jackson's 1959 novel of the same name as its inspiration, the show follows the Crain family's somewhat estranged siblings as adults still struggling (or avoiding) with that happened to them when they moved into an old mansion back in 1992, the Hill House. Seamlessly combining the past and the present, The Haunting Hill House is far more than just a scary TV show; it's a rich family study showing the psychological impact our childhood can have on us as adults, whether we're conscious of it or not, as well as in death and loss and grief and all of that not-so-fun stuff. See, sometimes the aftermath of a tragedy can be just as haunting as the event itself. (So yeah, think This Is Us in a haunted house.)