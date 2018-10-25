Jennifer Garner's Boyfriend John Miller Is Technically Still Married

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Oct. 25, 2018 11:55 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Jennifer Garner has something unusual in common with her new boyfriend John Miller: They're both in the process of finalizing a lengthy divorce.

Like the 46-year-old actress, the CEO of holding company CaliGroup is technically still married to his spouse. He first filed for divorce from his wife, violinist Caroline Campbell, with whom he shares two children, all the way back in 2011. The case is still pending at a Los Angeles County court, records show. Like Miller, Campbell has also moved on; she is dating businessman Christopher Estwanik, who also has two children from a previous relationship.

Affleck and Garner, who share three children, announced their separation in 2015, filed divorce papers in 2017 and reached a divorce settlement in August. Earlier this month, a Los Angeles court approved a request Garner had filed to have a retired judge be appointed as a temporary judge to oversee the case, which was expected to accelerate the process. Their divorce is still pending, records show.

Photos

Jennifer Garner's Best Roles

Jennifer Garner, John Miller

John Salangsang/BFA/REX/Shutterstock; Ringo Chiu/ZUMA Wire

A source told E! News this week that Garner is dating Miller, although their relationship is "not serious."

"She's been hanging out with him for the last few months and getting to know him," the source said. "They have some friends in common and know some of the same people through their kids."

Miller has not met Garner and Affleck's children.

"It is casual," another source added.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jennifer Garner , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
The Haunting of Hill House

All of The Haunting of Hill House Theories and Hidden Ghosts We Can’t Stop Obsessing Over

American Horror Story: Apocalypse

This Is What Happened When American Horror Story's Adina Porter Showed Joan Collins Her Tinder Matches

Justin Bieber, London

WTF Is Justin Bieber Doing to This Burrito?

Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell

How Ariana Grande Impressed Wicked's Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel

Melissa Joan Hart, Sabrina

Sabrina the Teenage Witch Cast Reunites to Send "Best Witches" to Chilling Adventures Stars

"Modern Family" Death Leaves Fans Stunned

Michael Phelps

Michael Phelps Recalls Depression Battle: "I Just Didn't Want to Be Alive"

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.