How Ariana Grande Impressed Wicked's Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel

Kristin Chenoweth, Idina Menzel, and Arianators have something in common: They're all fans of Ariana Grande.

To celebrate the successful run of the Broadway production Wicked, NBC is airing a TV concert special, A Very Wicked Halloween: Celebrating 15 Years on Broadway, on Monday, Oct. 29 at 10 p.m. The special will be co-hosted by Chenoweth and Menzel, the original duo that starred as lead characters Glinda and Elphaba on the Gershwin Theatre stage. Grande, Pentatonix, and Adam Lambert are among the other performers.

Grande recorded her number, "The Wizard and I," last week amid weeks of personal turmoil—mourning the September death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller and more recently, dealing with her breakup from ex-fiancé Pete Davidson.

E! News sat down with Tony winners Chenoweth and Menzel to discuss the milestone celebration and also their thoughts on the Sweetener pop sensation.