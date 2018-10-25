The Real Reason Modern Family Killed Off a Character

The big Modern Family death finally arrived, and the dearly departed character's demise will indeed be felt by every branch of Modern Family's Pritchetts, Dunphys and Tuckers. Spoilers follow.

Modern Family killed off DeDe Pritchett, played by Shelley Long, the mother of Claire (Julie Bowen) and Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson), and ex-wife to Jay (Ed O'Neill). Co-creator Steve Levitan told The Hollywood Reporter the writers didn't want to just kill a character to kill them.

"We gather [with the writers] at the beginning of the season and talk about the big arcs and things that we want to have happen — the milestone moments. It occurred to us that death is a giant part of the family experience and while Phil had lost his mother in a previous episode, we've never seen the entire family have to deal with such a loss. It seemed like an interesting thing to have happen," Levitan said.