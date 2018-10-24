Hannah Gadsby, Lara Worthington and More Attend Australians in Film Awards: See All the Red Carpet Looks

Wed., Oct. 24, 2018

AUSTRALIANS IN FILM AWARDS GALA: STAR SIGHTINGS

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for for Australians in Film

Aussies take L.A.!

Stars like Hannah Gadsby, Lara and Sam Worthington, Jonathan LaPaglia and more turned out for the 7th Annual Australians in Film Awards gala on October 24.

The ceremony, held at Paramount Studios in Hollywood, began with a surprise performance from rapper Briggs and was hosted by Anchorman 2's Josh Lawson.

Monica Lewinsky presented Nanette comedian Hannah Gadsby with the Create NSW Annette Kellerman Award, honouring her impact on the entertainment industry.

Luke Hemsworth's Love for His Native Australia Shines in New Ad

"I expected the show to peel me off into the margins by telling my truth so brutally, but I have been so overwhelmed by how positively the show has been received and how connected I am to the world in a way that I never knew how honestly disconnected I was," Gadsby said in her speech, adding, "I am currently working on a film version of Nanette. Damon [Herriman] is playing Nanette, I am hoping Cate Blanchett will play me."

Love, Simon and The Flash star Keiynan Lonsdale and Sharp Objects' Eliza Scanlen took home the Screen Breakthrough Award.

While Scanlen's Sharp Objects co-star Amy Adams was originally scheduled to present her award, Scanlen is currently busy shooting Little Women (which co-stars Timothée Chalamet, Emma Watson and Saoirse Ronan) and neither star attended the event.

Check out all the looks from 2018's Australians in Film Awards gala below.

Sam Worthington, Lara Worthington, Australians In Film

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Australians in Film

Sam and Lara Worthington

The Aussie power couple dressed to match in black, with the Avatar actor also making a statement in his slogan hoodie.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for for Australians in Film

Hannah Gadsby

Honoree Hannah Gadsby stayed smart in a button-up and blazer.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for for Australians in Film

Josh Lawson

The director and House of Lies star played host for the evening in a pastel blue suit. 

Jonathan LaPaglia, Ursula Brooks, Australians In Film

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Australians in Film

Jonathan LaPaglia and Ursula Brooks

The Australian Survivor host hit the carpet with his wife, Angels & Demons actress Ursula Brooks.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for for Australians in Film

Kassandra Clementi

The UnREAL actress was a sheer delight in a floral top, black skirt and pointed pumps. 

Monica Lewinsky, Australians In Film

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Australians in Film

Monica Lewinsky

The social Activist and Vanity Fair Contributing Editor wore a sleek suit to present an award. 

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for for Australians in Film

Keiynan Lonsdale

The Love, Simon and Dance Academy star wore an asymmetrical top and metallic pants. 

Jacob Elordi, Australians In Film

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Australians in Film

Jacob Elordi

The Kissing Booth star shook up his menswear look with a patterned shirt. 

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for for Australians in Film

Taika Waititi

The Thor: Ragnarok director (and his moustache!) came out to celebrate Aussie talent. 

Danielle Macdonald, Australians In Film

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Australians in Film

Danielle Macdonald

The Patti Cake$ actress opted for a flowing black dress and bold red lip.

Damon Herriman, Australians In Film

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Australians in Film

Damon Herriman

The actor, who's set to star in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time In Hollywood, flashed a cheeky grin.

Robin McLeavy, Australians In Film

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Australians in Film

Robin McLeavy

The Loved Ones actress was a sequinned dream in a striking, multi-coloured dress.

Luke Bracey, Australians In Film

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Australians in Film

Luke Bracey

The Hacksaw Ridge and Point Break star looked smart in a simple pinstriped suit. 

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for for Australians in Film

Briggs

Rapper, actor and writer Briggs got the blue memo.

Liv Hewson, Australians In Film

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Australians in Film

Liv Hewson

The Santa Clarita Diet star brought a pop of colour to the carpet with her coat and matching eyeshadow.

