Hannah Gadsby, Lara Worthington and More Attend Australians in Film Awards: See All the Red Carpet Looks

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for for Australians in Film
by E! Online | Wed., Oct. 24, 2018 11:58 PM
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for for Australians in Film
Aussies take L.A.!
Stars like Hannah Gadsby, Lara and Sam Worthington, Jonathan LaPaglia and more turned out for the 7th Annual Australians in Film Awards gala on October 24.
The ceremony, held at Paramount Studios in Hollywood, began with a surprise performance from rapper Briggs and was hosted by Anchorman 2's Josh Lawson.
Monica Lewinsky presented Nanette comedian Hannah Gadsby with the Create NSW Annette Kellerman Award, honouring her impact on the entertainment industry.
"I expected the show to peel me off into the margins by telling my truth so brutally, but I have been so overwhelmed by how positively the show has been received and how connected I am to the world in a way that I never knew how honestly disconnected I was," Gadsby said in her speech, adding, "I am currently working on a film version of Nanette. Damon [Herriman] is playing Nanette, I am hoping Cate Blanchett will play me."
Love, Simon and The Flash star Keiynan Lonsdale and Sharp Objects' Eliza Scanlen took home the Screen Breakthrough Award.
While Scanlen's Sharp Objects co-star Amy Adams was originally scheduled to present her award, Scanlen is currently busy shooting Little Women (which co-stars Timothée Chalamet, Emma Watson and Saoirse Ronan) and neither star attended the event.
Check out all the looks from 2018's Australians in Film Awards gala below.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Australians in Film
The Aussie power couple dressed to match in black, with the Avatar actor also making a statement in his slogan hoodie.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for for Australians in Film
Honoree Hannah Gadsby stayed smart in a button-up and blazer.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for for Australians in Film
The director and House of Lies star played host for the evening in a pastel blue suit.
Article continues below
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Australians in Film
The Australian Survivor host hit the carpet with his wife, Angels & Demons actress Ursula Brooks.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for for Australians in Film
The UnREAL actress was a sheer delight in a floral top, black skirt and pointed pumps.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Australians in Film
The social Activist and Vanity Fair Contributing Editor wore a sleek suit to present an award.
Article continues below
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for for Australians in Film
The Love, Simon and Dance Academy star wore an asymmetrical top and metallic pants.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Australians in Film
The Kissing Booth star shook up his menswear look with a patterned shirt.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for for Australians in Film
The Thor: Ragnarok director (and his moustache!) came out to celebrate Aussie talent.
Article continues below
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Australians in Film
The Patti Cake$ actress opted for a flowing black dress and bold red lip.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Australians in Film
The actor, who's set to star in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time In Hollywood, flashed a cheeky grin.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Australians in Film
The Loved Ones actress was a sequinned dream in a striking, multi-coloured dress.
Article continues below
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Australians in Film
The Hacksaw Ridge and Point Break star looked smart in a simple pinstriped suit.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for for Australians in Film
Rapper, actor and writer Briggs got the blue memo.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Australians in Film
The Santa Clarita Diet star brought a pop of colour to the carpet with her coat and matching eyeshadow.
Article continues below
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?