Hannah Gadsby, Lara Worthington and More Attend Australians in Film Awards: See All the Red Carpet Looks

"I expected the show to peel me off into the margins by telling my truth so brutally, but I have been so overwhelmed by how positively the show has been received and how connected I am to the world in a way that I never knew how honestly disconnected I was," Gadsby said in her speech, adding, "I am currently working on a film version of Nanette. Damon [Herriman] is playing Nanette, I am hoping Cate Blanchett will play me."

Love, Simon and The Flash star Keiynan Lonsdale and Sharp Objects' Eliza Scanlen took home the Screen Breakthrough Award.

While Scanlen's Sharp Objects co-star Amy Adams was originally scheduled to present her award, Scanlen is currently busy shooting Little Women (which co-stars Timothée Chalamet, Emma Watson and Saoirse Ronan) and neither star attended the event.

Check out all the looks from 2018's Australians in Film Awards gala below.