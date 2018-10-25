Chloë Grace Moretz's Makeup Artist Has the Answer to Your Bold Eyebrow Dreams

This makeup artist has the answer to your bold eyebrow dreams.

It's no secret that Chloe Grace Moretzhas some of the most sought-after brows in Hollywood. As she recently revealed to Byrdie, her mom was "super strict" about not plucking them as a youngster and they've taken their signature shape ever since.

"Even when it wasn't cool and all my friends had thin eyebrows and everyone was like, 'You have a boy's eyebrow,' I was like, ‘Well, eff you, this is my eyebrow,' and then it became cool. So I got really lucky with that. But I just don't touch 'em," she told the website.

While they may be the result of some Brooke Shields-esque genes, her makeup artist Mai Quynh revealed her process and go-to products for giving those brows an extra boost.