The Haunting of Hill House Season 2? It Could Happen, But It'd Be Different

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Oct. 24, 2018 10:55 AM
So, you've finished The Haunting of Hill House and are already searching for information about season two. We feel you.
However, The Haunting of Hill House might not be an ongoing scare with a second season…or could it?
In an interview with EW, series creator and director Mike Flanagan was asked about the chances of a second season, especially considering the show's clear ending (no spoilers here!), and played it cool.
"I don't want to speculate too much about season two until Netflix and Paramount and Amblin let us know if they want one. What I will say, though, is that as far as I've ever been concerned with this, the story of the Crain family is told. It's done," Flanagan said.
"I think that there are all sorts of different directions we could go in, with the house or with something completely different. I love the idea of an anthology as well. But to me, I felt like the Crains have been through enough, and we left them exactly as we all wanted to remember them, those of us who worked on it. We toyed with a cliffhanger ending and we toyed with other ideas, but ultimately, in the writers' room and with the cast and everything else, we really felt like the story demanded a certain kind of closure from us and we were happy to close the book on that family," he continued.
The Haunting of Hill House, which was based on the 1959 Shirley Jackson novel of the same name, follows the Crain family after they move into an old mansion, the Hill House. There, they experience paranormal activity. The siblings, now adults, return to the house after tragedy and are forced to confront the horrors of their childhood.
So, there is hope for more The Haunting of Hill House, but it'd look different from the show fans have become accustomed to. And considering the social buzz the show has generated, it sounds like The Haunting of Hill House won't be like these other one and done Netflix shows.
The Haunting of Hill House stars Michael Huisman, Carla Gugino, Henry Thomas, Elizabeth Reaser, Timothy Hutton, Victoria Pedretti, Kate Siegel and Oliver Jackson-Cohen. Season one is now streaming.
