Jennifer Garner Is Dating John Miller: 5 Things to Know About Her New Boyfriend

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Oct. 24, 2018 10:40 AM

Jennifer Garner, John Miller

John Salangsang/BFA/REX/Shutterstock; Ringo Chiu/ZUMA Wire

Jennifer Garner is moving on from her relationship with Ben Affleck.

The 46-year-old Golden Globe winner has been dating 40-year-old businessman John Miller. "Yes, she's been dating John Miller. It's not serious," a source tells E! News. "She's been hanging out with him for the last few months and getting to know him. They have some friends in common and know some of the same people through their kids."

The insider adds that Jen, who shares kids Violet, Seraphina and Samuel with ex Ben, is "very busy working and being a mom, but she has enjoyed spending time with him and being with someone new."

So what's the scoop on Jen's new man? Here's five things you need to know about John!

Jennifer Garner Files Documents to Speed Up Ben Affleck Divorce

1. He's a CEO: John is the chairman and CEO of Cali Group, a holding company that he founded in 2011 which focuses on "using technology to transform the restaurant and retail industries," according to the company website.

2. He Has a Lot in Common With Jen: "She's found she a lot in common with him and they have been through similar experiences with getting divorced and co-parenting," our source tells us. "He has a daughter named Violet as well."

3. He's an Author: John is one of the authors of The Handbook of Nanotechnology: Business, Policy, and Intellectual Property Law.

4. He's a Stanford Law School Graduate: According to his company profile, John graduated Order of the Coif from Stanford Law School.

5. He's a "Good Guy": According to our insider, "He's a good guy and it's been nice to date someone who is not famous or an actor. They've spent time at her house and have gone out a few times to hotels and very discreet places."

As for how Ben feels about Jen moving on, a source close to the couple tells E! News, "Ben is happy when Jen is happy. They have a really strong relationship.  They will continue to co-parent and support each other."

