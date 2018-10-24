Riverdale Couples Reimagined as Disney Characters Is Pure Magic

What do you get when you combine Disney with Riverdale? Magic. Pure magic.

Artist André Manguba has produced several sketches that reimagine characters from the hit CW series as Disney princesses and princes.

Fan-favorite Riverdale pair Betty Cooper and Jughead Jones, played by real-life couple Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse, are reimagined as Tangled's Rapunzel and Flynn Rider—and in quite the sensuous pose!

Riverdale's Archie Andrews and Veronica Lodge, played by K.J. Apa and Camila Mendes, are reimagined as Hercules and Meg.