Watching Pink and Daughter Willow Sing Together Is the Greatest Show You'll See Today

She definitely got it from her mama!

It's no secret that Pink has a voice that has captivated music fans of many genres. As for her daughter Willow Sage Hart, it's becoming more and more clear that she has some musical gifts of her own.

In a new video released today, the mother-daughter duo come together and record a new version of "A Million Dreams" for The Greatest Showman—Reimagined album.

What came next was an adorable video filled with heart, love and some not-so-average singing voices.

"I grew up listening to Annie and no one has done this for me, for my heart since I was a little girl," Pink revealed in the clip. "And to have her finally have something like this...You made our favorite movie ever."