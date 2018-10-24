XXXTentacion Seemingly Confesses to Domestic Abuse and Stabbings in Secret Recording

While XXXTentacion was fatally shot in June, his voice has seemingly reemerged on a secretly recorded tape.

In an audio recording first obtained by Pitchfork, a voice purported to be the 20-year-old rising star's can be heard discussing abuse he inflicted on a woman and stabbing eight people. Pitchfork published more than a minute-long excerpt of the 27-minute tape, which E! News also obtained from the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office. According to Pitchfork, it was recorded by an unnamed acquaintance of the late star.

The tape was reportedly recorded around the time of the rapper's October 2016 arrest on charges of aggravated battery of a pregnant victim, false imprisonment and witness tampering. He pleaded not guilty to the charges and the cases were closed following his death.