Netflix Adds A Christmas Prince 2, Doctor Strange in November 2018

Jay Maidment/Marvel
by Zach Johnson | Wed., Oct. 24, 2018 7:50 AM
Jay Maidment/Marvel
Thanks to Netflix, subscribers have even more reasons to be thankful this Thanksgiving.
The company just announced which titles will be added to its library next month, including original movie sequels (A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding), stand-up specials (Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia) and television series (House of Cards), as well as acquired favorites like Bring It On: In It to Win It, Doctor Strange, The Great British Baking Show and Sex and the City: The Movie.
Here is the complete list of titles coming to Netflix in November 2018:
Available 11/1/18
Angela's Christmas
Bram Stoker's Dracula
Bring It On: In It to Win It
Cape Fear
Children of Men
Close Encounters of the Third Kind
Cloverfield
Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo
Doctor Strange
The English Patient
Fair Game (Director's Cut)
Follow This: Part 3
From Dusk Till Dawn
Good Will Hunting
Jet Li's Fearless
The Judgement
Julie & Julia
Katt Williams: The Pimp Chronicles: Pt. 1
National Lampoon's Animal House
Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow
Planet Hulk
Scary Movie 2
Scary Movie 3
Sex and the City: The Movie
Sixteen Candles
Stink!
Transcendence
The Untold Tales of Armistead Maupin
The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep
Vaya
Cos Aelenei/Netflix
Available 11/2/18
Brainchild
House of Cards: Season 6
ReMastered: Tricky Dick & The Man in Black
The Holiday Calendar
The Other Side of the Wind
They'll Love Me When I'm Dead
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 4
Available 11/3/18
Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil
Available 11/4/18
Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj
Available 11/5/18
Homecoming: Season 1
John Leguizamo's Latin History for Morons
Available 11/7/18
Into the Forest
Available 11/8/18
The Sea of Trees
Available 11/9/18
Beat Bugs: Season 3
La Reina del Flow
Medal of Honor
Outlaw King
Spirit Riding Free: Season 7
Super Drags
The Great British Baking Show: Collection 6
Treehouse Detectives: Season 2
Westside
Available 11/12/18
Green Room
Available 11/13/18
Loudon Wainwright III: Surviving Twin
Oh My Ghost
Warrior
New Line Cinema
Available 11/15/18
The Crew
May the Devil Take You
Available 11/16/18
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
The Break-Up
Cam
The Kominsky Method
Narcos: Mexico
Ponysitters Club: Season 2
Prince of Peoria
The Princess Switch
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power
Available 11/18/18
The Pixar Story
Available 11/19/18
The Last Kingdom: Season 3
Available 11/20/18
Kulipari: Dream Walker
Motown Magic
Sabrina
The Final Table
Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia
Available 11/21/18
The Tribe
Available 11/22/18
Jiro Dreams of Sushi
Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Gauntlet
The Christmas Chronicles
Available 11/23/18
Frontier: Season 3
Fugitiva
Sick Note
Sick Note: Season 2
To Build or Not to Build: Season 2
Available 11/25/18
My Little Pony Friendship Is Magic: Best Gift Ever
Available 11/27/18
Bumping Mics With Jeff Ross and Dave Attel
Available 11/29/18
Pocoyo: Season 4
Available 11/30/18
1983
Baby
A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding
Death by Magic
F is for Family: Season 3
Happy as Lazzaro
Rajma Chawal
Spy Kids: Mission Critical: Season 2
Tiempo Compartido
The World Is Yours
For a complete list of titles leaving Netflix in November 2018, click here.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?