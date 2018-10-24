Nick Jonas' Comment Is "Burnin' Up" Priyanka Chopra's Instagram

Nick Jonas is giving the people what they want.

Priyanka Chopra cozied up to her 26-year-old fiancé in an Instagram picture Tuesday, affectionately captioning the picture, "Bae." When Jonas saw the 36-year-old Quantico star's picture, he commented, "REEEDDDD DRESSSS," adding three fire emojis and four heart emojis.

To the casual follower, that comment might not have meant much. But to longtime Jonas Brothers fans, it was a nod to one of his more popular adlibs from the 2008 song "Burnin' Up." While one follower dubbed it "iconic," another wrote, "OK, this is seriously the best thing ever!"

"Oh, I see what you did there," one of his fans wrote. Many users said they were "crying" or "screaming" at the reference, while one asked, "Did you sing it in his voice when you read it?" Perhaps one user summed it up best: "My inner child is crying. I'm burning up for this couple."

Jonas last laughed at his emphatic pronunciation a Twitter user brought it up in June: