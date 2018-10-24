The New Jack Mystery on This Is Us: What's the Secret Behind the Vietnam Necklace?

This Is Us just dropped another mystery on viewers. At the end of "Toby," the Tuesday, Oct. 23 episode of the NBC drama, Kevin (Justin Hartley) was looking through old photos of his father from the Vietnam War. And what did he see? Why it's Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) with a woman. That woman? She's wearing Jack's necklace, the one given to Kevin.

Yes, you're at the level of at least three shocked emojis right now.

Viewers met the woman in Jack's "Vietnam" episode. Her young son ran up to Jack and offered him a fish. Fan theories about this woman are raging. And for those who are saying Jack wouldn't cheat on Rebecca (Mandy Moore ), you're right, he hadn't met Rebecca at this point.