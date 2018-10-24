Jamie Lee Curtis Wrote an "Eco-Horror" Movie After Filming Halloween

Jamie Lee Curtis might soon add "movie director" to her resume.

The actress, who previously directed an episode of Scream Queens and Anything But Love, revealed she's recently penned a script she hopes to bring to the screen.

"I left [filming 2018's Halloween] and went home and wrote a script because I saw how fun and creative it can be," Curtis told E! News while in Sydney. "The truth is, I've made movies for a long time, and I think I'd just lost that spark of how fun it is."

While her screenplay isn't related to Halloween, it is in the horror genre—"eco-horror", in fact.

"I wrote an original screenplay in three weeks. I've never written a script in my life," the 59-year-old said. "I actually had to hire somebody to teach me how to use Final Draft. I was like, how do you work it?"