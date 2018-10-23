Jessie James Decker Reveals Post-Pregnancy Weight Loss

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Oct. 23, 2018 6:16 PM

Jessie James Decker is beach body ready.

Just six months ago, the singer gave birth to her third child and second son, named Forrest Bradley Decker. And now the artist is unveiling the results of her hard work and healthy habits. On the set of her photo shoot with South Beach Diet, she exclusively told E! News, "I gained 47 lbs. with my third pregnancy, so I am almost there. I still have a little weight to go, but I'm almost at my goal weight."

When the singer first embarked on her weight loss journey she was prepared to struggle since everyone told her "baby no. 3 that it's the hardest to lose the baby weight." However, it looks like the mother-of-three pulled it off with little to no difficulty, although she claims there is a "little bit extra on my belly," which she calls her "Mama pooch."

Photos

Jessie James Decker's Cutest Pregnancy Pics

Jessie James Decker

Courtesy of South Beach Diet

In addition to Forrest, Jessie and husband Eric Decker are the parents to Vivianne Rose Decker, 4, and Eric Decker II, 2. So it's safe to say the mom has her hands full. Luckily, she is using the skills she learned as an ambassador for the South Beach Diet, as a way to create healthy family meals. 

Jessie James Decker

Courtesy of South Beach Diet

"I'm always health conscious. I know what I'm putting into my body and the kids' bodies and the good thing about my kids is they're not really picky eaters," she shared.

One thing Jessie can never resist, however, is a good chocolate chip cookie. Yum!

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

