17 Teddy Jackets to Snuggle Up In for Fall

by Taylor Stephan | Wed., Oct. 24, 2018 6:00 AM

Shopping: Teddy Jackets

Melodie Jeng/Getty Images

Fall jacket shopping season is upon us and while we fully advocate having multiple style options at our disposal, we also play favorites.

One: It has to do the job and keep us warm. Two: It has to be something cozy, because the last thing we want to do in the morning is throw on something that doesn't mimic that cozy duvet we were under five minutes ago. Lastly: We want said blanket-like coat to look good because, hello, we care about fashion.

Since these are the non-negotiable requirements we've got one very specific jacket in mind: the teddy coat.

Here are 17 chic finds to convince you.

Lovers + Friends

BUY IT:  Lovers + Friends TEDDY FUR COAT, $328

Tularosa

BUY IT:  Tularosa BRADLEE JACKET, $198

Anine Bing

BUY IT:  ANINE BING SIERRA PULLOVER, $199

& Other Stories

BUY IT:  & Other Stories Faux Shearling Teddy Coat, $179

Topshop

BUY IT:  TOPSHOP Borg Jacket, $110

MinkPink

BUY IT:  MINKPINK DAWN JACKET, $149

Halogen

BUY IT:  HALOGEN® Zip Front Teddy Coat, $149

Kensie

BUY IT:  KENSIE Faux Shearling Coat, $128

Urban Outfitters

BUY IT:  UO Carmella Cozy Reversible Teddy Coat, $79

Showpo

BUY IT:  Showpo Point Blank Jacket In Black Teddy, $85

Free People

BUY IT:  Free People So Soft Cozy Peacoat, $148

GAP

BUY IT:  GAP Teddy Bomber Jacket, $128

H&M

BUY IT:  H&M Short Pile Coat, $80

Urban Outfitters

BUY IT:  UO Willow Fuzzy Drawstring Teddy Jacket, $69

J.O.A.

BUY IT:  J.O.A. Sherpa Jacket, $158

BB Dakota

BUY IT:  BB Dakota Jack by BB Dakota Speak Now Sherpa Jacket, $80

Scotch & Soda

BUY IT:  Scotch & Soda/Maison Scotch Bonded Teddy Jacket, $245

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

