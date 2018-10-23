Candace Cameron Bure Reveals Which Fuller House Co-Stars She Goes to for Advice

Cut. It. Out.

This is too cute! Candace Cameron Bure aka DJ Tanner is spilling the beans on her fellow Fuller House actors! It's always fun to see if co-stars are really friends behind-the-scenes of a show, and it's heartwarming to know that the cast of the Netflix series couldn't be closer! In a rapid-fire game with E! News, Candace is revealing which co-stars she's texting the most, who she turns to for advice, and which co-star is the biggest prankster on set!

When it comes to advice, Candace reveals she goes to John Stamos and Lori Loughlin. As for who she's always texting, that would be co-stars Andrea Barber and Jodie Sweetin. "We're on a group chat and we talk every single day," Candace shares with us, adding that they're "best friends."

They really are like the family they play on TV!