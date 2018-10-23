WWE Champion Roman Reigns Reveals His Leukemia Is Back

WWE wrestler Roman Reigns is facing the biggest fight of his life.

During Monday Night Raw, the 33-year-old former football player revealed that he is battling leukemia for the second time and is relinquishing the WWE Universal Championship to take a leave of absence.

"My real name is Joe and I've been living with leukemia for 11 years and, unfortunately, it's back and because the leukemia is back, I cannot fulfill my role," he told a stunned crowd on Monday night. "I can't be that fighting champion."

Despite having to give up the title, the star made it clear that he is hopeful. "I'm not gonna lie—I'll take every prayer you can send my way, but I'm not looking for sympathy. I'm not looking for you to feel bad for me because I have faith," Reigns continued.