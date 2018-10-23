Jamie Dornan Opens Up About His Wife Expecting Baby No. 3

Understandably, Jamie Dornan has babies on the brain.

The star of A Private War appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday, two weeks after he announced that he's expecting Baby No. 3 with wife Amelia Warner. "I wouldn't think of you as a guy who would just be knocking out kids like that," host Jimmy Kimmel, himself a father of four, told his guest. "Not that I think you couldn't do it; I definitely know for sure that you can."

"Do you think it's a good idea?" Dornan asked.

If it were up to the actor, he'd continue making babies with Warner for years to come. "Part of me feels like [I need] to put a cork in it after this. But then alternatively, I feel like we make really great kids," he said. "I may just—if my wife's willing—do it until we can't do it anymore."

With a devilish grin, Dornan told Kimmel, "It's all up to her. I just do the fun bit."