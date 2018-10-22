Shay Mitchell Shares 9 Fall Pieces That Will Make You Look Insta-Fly

Shay Mitchell's new lifestyle brand is for the go-getter in your life.

When it comes to creating a life full of adventure and epic style, the former Pretty Little Liars actress is a pro and her Instagram is living proof. But, while she may travel the world in designer looks, don't get her wrong—she's a modern woman with a desire to transform her inspirational life into an attainable lifestyle for everyone. Her new affordable accessories line, Béis, does that.

"Travel has always been my number one love, followed closely by food," she told E! News. "I knew I wanted to take all the years of traveling I had done and the things I had learned along the way and implement them to create something really functional for any kind of getaway without sacrificing the aesthetic!"