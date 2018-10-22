How Ellen Pompeo Approaches Her Future With Grey's Anatomy

"I take it day by day and season by season," Pompeo told E! News at the 2018 GLSEN Respect Awards.

If and when Pompeo decides to call it quits with Grey's Anatomy that'll be the end of the show, series creator Shonda Rhimes has said.

"Ellen and I have a pact that I'm going to do the show as long as she's going to do the show," Rhimes said. "So, the show will exist as long as both of us want to do it. If she wants to stop, we're stopping. So, I don't know if we'll see 600, but I want to keep it feeling fresh. As long as there are fresh stories to tell and as long as we're both excited about the stories being told, we're in. So, we'll see where that takes us."