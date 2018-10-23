How Pete Davidson Is Returning to His Pre-Ariana Grande Life

He knew he had to address it. Pete Davidson had been so outspoken about fiancée Ariana Grande throughout their five-month relationship, that'd it feel almost disingenuous to stay silent now. So moments into his 45-minute set at Saturday's Judd & Pete for America, his comedy show with Judd Apatow benefiting Swing Left, the Saturday Night Live standout made his first strike. "Well, as you could tell, I don't want to be here. There's a lot going on," he told the crowd gathered at West Hollywood's Largo at the Coronet before joking, "Does anybody have any open rooms?"

He could use a roommate. Possibly a recommendation for laser tattoo removal as well.

"So, obviously you know I, we broke up or whatever but when me and her first got engaged we got tattoos," he shared, his first public words about his split from Grande. The ink tally hovers close to six with matching clouds, a reborn message, the acronym H2GKMO ("Honest to God, knock me out,") and a shared Breakfast at Tiffany's reference, along with an "AG" inscribed on his thumb and a tribute to her Dangerous Woman album, which he already had converted into a heart.