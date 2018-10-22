Teresa Palmer Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3—It's a Girl!

Instagram
Teresa Palmer is pregnant!
The 32-year-old The Choice actress and her husband, actor and director Mark Webber, are expecting their third child together, a baby girl. "Can't wait to meet my girl," Webber wrote on Instagram along with a photo of Palmer cradling her baby bump. This will be the first daughter for the couple.
Palmer later followed the exciting announcement up with a post of her own, thanking everyone for their kind wishes.
"Thank you for all the beautiful messages we are overjoyed but mostly very grateful," she told her fans on social media, also sharing a new photo of herself with her baby bump.
Palmer and Webber, who tied the knot in Dec. 2013, have two sons together, while Webber also has a son from a previously relationship.
The couple welcomed their first child together, Bodhi Rain Palmer, in Feb. 2014. Two years later, Palmer gave birth to their son, Forest Sage Palmer.
"Our sweet littlest love is here," Palmer announced to her fans on Instagram in Dec. 2016. "Forest Sage Palmer was born yesterday in Adelaide on 12/12 at 12:18 p.m. weighing 8lb 4 oz and 20 inches long."
"Our hearts are so full and blessed, he is perfect!" Palmer added.
On Sunday evening, Palmer showed off her dance moves with her baby bump while watching Making a Murderer season two with her pal, actress Phoebe Tonkin.
"ALL THE FEELS.....Season 2 #MakingaMurderer @phoebejtonkin #passion #dance #preggobodyrolls," she captioned a video of the duo dancing.