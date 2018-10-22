Everything Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Have Said About Their Split

This is the part when we want to hear from Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson.

More than a week after the famous couple called off their engagement after a whirlwind romance, fans of the pair are still hoping to get some clarity about what went wrong.

And while unnamed sources haven given a glimpse into the stars' new reality, the exes have mostly stayed quiet—well, almost.

Over the weekend, the Saturday Night Live star co-hosted the comedy show Judd & Pete for America, benefiting Swing Left at Largo at the Coronet in West Hollywood. Spoiler alert: He couldn't help but address the split making news around him.

"Well, as you could tell, I don't want to be here. There's a lot going on," Pete told the crowd. "Does anybody have any open rooms? Looking for a roommate?"

Pete also addressed the matching tattoos he received during his romance with Ariana. Since the breakup, Ariana has been covering some of the ink jobs.

"So, obviously you know I, [Ariana and I] broke up or whatever but when me and her first got engaged we got tattoos," he shared. "And it was like in a magazine like, 'Was Pete Davidson stupid?' And 93% of it said yes."

He continued, "So my boy, he was like, 'Don't listen to that s--t man. They're literally f--king haters.' And I'm like, yeah, f--k that. I'm not stupid. And the other day we were in my kitchen and he was like, 'Yo bro. Turns out you were stupid.'"

As Pete tries to find the humor in an unfortunate situation, Ariana is trying to stay in contact with fans via social media. Although she hasn't directly addressed the split, many followers can't help but think some of her recent posts are about the breakup.

"Time to say bye bye to the internet for just a lil bit. It's hard not to bump news n stuff that i'm not tryna to see rn," she posted—then deleted—on Instagram Stories. "It's very sad and we're all tryin very hard to keep goin. love u. and thank u for bein here always."

For now, Ariana appears to be pumping the breaks on her love life and shifting her attention to the things that bring her joy, like music.

She recently performed at the televised special for Wicked's 15-year anniversary on Broadway. And while there was some fear about performing again after a public breakup, Ariana is so glad she followed through. 

"Can't believe I almost let my anxiety ruin this for me today!! Not today Satan!" she wrote on Instagram. "Not tomorrow or the next day either not no more u can suck my big green d--k. finna sing my heart out and be a big walking vessel of love bye."

That's what Arianators like to hear! 

 

