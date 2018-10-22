Mike Colter Welcomes a Daughter as Netflix Cancels Luke Cage

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Mon., Oct. 22, 2018 8:50 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Mike Colter

Instagram

Mike Colter had a pretty good weekend, all things considered.

On Saturday, multiple outlets reported Netflix had canceled Marvel's Luke Cage after two seasons. The news came one week after it pulled the plug on its sister show, Marvel's Iron Fist. Mike broke his silence on the matter Sunday, writing on Instagram, "Luke Cage represented something more than just entertainment. Marvel's Luke Cage added to our social commentary and made viewers think by challenging the norm and putting out a character that reflected the everyday hero, one with flaws, strengths and everything in between. I am forever grateful to Marvel and Netflix for letting me portray such a prolific character. Thanks to the amazing fans."

The actor also revealed something else: he and wife Iva Colter, a Netflix executive, had just given 3-year-old daughter Naiella Colter a sibling. "As one door closes, another has opened, with the birth of my second daughter. Born this week. A lot of great memories," he wrote on Instagram, sharing a picture with fans. "Time to make more. Always forward, forward always."

Elodie Yung, who played Elektra in The Defenders, commented, "Congrats Mike!" Antonique Smith, who starred as Detective Nandi Tyler in Luke Cage, added, "She's beautiful! Congrats!"

Watch

Mike Colter Talks Luke Cage and Joining Social Media

Marvel&amp;rsquo;s Luke Cage

Netflix

Mike did not share his daughter's measurements, name or weight with fans.

Marvel and Netflix issued a joint statement over the weekend, confirming the series had been axed from its lineup. "Unfortunately, Marvel's Luke Cage will not return for a third season," the statement read. "Everyone at Marvel Television and Netflix is grateful to the dedicated showrunner, writers, cast and crew who brought Harlem's Hero to life for the past two seasons, and to all the fans who have supported the series." In the aftermath, series showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker tweeted, "A lot [of] memories. A lot of individual thank you calls to make. Just want to say thank you to Marvel, Netflix, the best writer's room, cast, crew, the Midnight Hour, all those who graced the stage at Harlem's Paradise and the most incredible fan base in the world." Cheo also ended his note with the character's call to action, writing, "Forward always..."

 

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Babies , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman

Why Nicole Kidman Doesn't Want to Talk About Ex-Husband Tom Cruise

Teresa Palmer

Teresa Palmer Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3—It's a Girl!

Mena Suvari, Michael Hope

Mena Suvari Marries Michael Hope in "Intimate" Secret Wedding

Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson

Everything Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Have Said About Their Split

Last Man Standing, Tim Allen

From Last Man Standing to Hawaii Five-0, How Are TV's Revivals, Remakes and Reboots Doing?

Thomas Rhett, The Voice

Thomas Rhett Discussing "Life Changes" Will Make You Love His Family Even More

Maluma

OMG! Maluma Looks Unrecognizable With His New Blonde Hair

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.