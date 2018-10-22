See Photos From The O.C. Star Chris Carmack's Wedding to Erin Slaver

by Zach Johnson | Mon., Oct. 22, 2018 8:29 AM

Chris Carmack and his longtime love Erin Slaver got married over the weekend.

The 37-year-old actor—best known for his television roles in The O.C. (as Luke Ward), Nashville (as Will Lexington) and Grey's Anatomy (as Dr. Atticus "Link" Lincoln)—announced the joyous news by publishing pictures from his wedding on Instagram, writing, "First look on the big day!"

The couple hired Nashville-based Teale Photography to capture the big day.

Nashville actor Sam Palladio shared a few behind-the-scenes snapshots via Instagram, writing, "2 of my favourite people in the world got married this weekend and it was the most best weekend ever. Love you @realcarmack and @erinslaver." His girlfriend, singer Cassadee Pope, added, "We were all smiles Friday while watching @erinslaver and @realcarmack get hitched."

Chris Carmack

Instagram

A Picture Perfect Day

The bride and groom welcomed a daughter together in August 2016.

Chris Carmack

Instagram

Smile for the Camera

The couple tied the knot at Mint Springs Farm in Nashville.

Chris Carmack

Instagram

Reeling It In

Don't worry: Carmack isn't looking for other fish in the sea.

Article continues below

Chris Carmack

Instagram

Nashville Reunion

Sam Palladio "is the portrait mode king," according to Cassadee Pope.

Chris Carmack

Instagram

The Next Chapter

Sharing a photo of her dress on Instagram, Slaver wrote, "Morning after....night to remember."

The newlyweds met through Nashville, after Slaver was cast as a violin player in a band alongside Palladio's character. Carmack, who is also a musician, proposed to her in March 2016.

Carmack and Slaver have not revealed where they plan to honeymoon.

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

