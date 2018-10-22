Shameless Sets the Stage for Emmy Rossum's Exit

It's the beginning of the end for Emmy Rossum on Shameless. In the midseason finale of Shameless season nine, Rossum's Fiona Gallagher moved back home after a series of events that included selling her apartment building, breaking up with a lying boyfriend and crashing her car. Fiona's spiral ended with her drowning her sorrows with alcohol. Things aren't going too well for Fiona.

"What we try and do on this show generally is show just how difficult [it is] for people in the lower socioeconomic classes to break out of the economic spaces that they're in. She was trying and she was making some progress, and then the hubris kicked in and the desire to make even more money," executive producer John Wells told TV Guide. "That's when you get into trouble...We didn't want it to feel as if we weren't realistic with portraying what can really happen and how difficult it is for folks to break out."