Ouch! Paula Abdul Falls Offstage During Mississippi Concert

Abdul is currently on her first solo headlining tour in 25 years—the Straight Up Paula! 2018 Tour—which is meant to coincide with the 30th anniversary of her debut album, Forever Your Girl. Saturday's concert was the third date on the North American trek, which ends in March 2019. Her next show is scheduled for Oct. 25 in Ontario at The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor.

When Abdul announced her tour in July, she wrote a special message for fans on her official website. "I'm thrilled to let everyone know that I will be hitting the road with my very own tour this fall! I was so overwhelmed by all the love and support that you showered me with during last summer's Total Package Tour [with Boys II Men and New Kids On The Block]," the singer told her fans. "I couldn't wait to share this exciting news with you! I'm looking forward to seeing all of you when I hit the stage starting Oct. 3, 2018! I love you all from the bottom of my heart!"

Sadly, Abdul had to cancel her show in Lake Charles, La. "I am devastated that tonight's show cannot take place due to an unexpected venue production issue that we learned about once we arrived," she tweeted Oct. 19. "As you know, I've been working tirelessly to make this show a memorable experience for you all. I am looking forward to continuing the tour as planned. You have no idea how excited I am to get on stage for all of you. I love you all so much—thank you!"