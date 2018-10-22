The Bachelorette Australia’s Charlie Newling Confirms He Has a Child

Ali Oetjen wants to start a family in the future—and, as it turns out, Charlie Newling is already a dad.

The Bachelorette Australia contestant confirmed to NW that he has a child and revealed the reason why he did not share the news on the show.

"I chose not to speak publicly about my child as I wanted to ensure their privacy was protected," the builder told the outlet about his 8-year-old.

Photos the Daily Mail Australia say were obtained from Charlie's Facebook page show the Sydneysider holding his newborn in hospital. They also published a pic of the baby with an announcement card, which revealed his birth date and sex.

Charlie's family and friends reportedly congratulated him in the comments about the new addition to his family.