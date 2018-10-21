Ariana Grande Enjoys Some Retail Therapy After Pete Davidson Speaks Out About Breakup

Grande and her fiancé Pete Davidson broke up and called off their engagement last week after a few months together. Since then, Grande has skirted around addressing their relationship, whereas the Saturday Night Live cast member has spoken about it a bit.

On Tuesday, without mentioning him by name, Grande said she was going to "say bye bye" from the Internet for a while. She wrote on her Instagram story that day, "time to say bye bye to the internet for just a lil bit. it's hard not to bump news n stuff that i'm not tryna to see rn. it's very sad and we're all tryin very hard to keep goin. love u. and thank u for bein here always."

Her absence from social media didn't last long, however her subtle message about Davidson resonated.

Since the split, a source told E! News that the Sweetener singer has been "in close contact with her family and they are keeping an eye on her and supporting her."

The insider added, "They want what's best for her and to do what she feels is best for herself."