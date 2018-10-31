Why Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again Deserves to Be Watched Again and Again

You can dance, you can jive and you can sing-along to Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again. The ABBA-inspired musical just dropped its sing-along home release, and even though I saw it twice in cinemas, I am fully prepared to camp out on my couch and belt "Waterloo" at the top of my lungs while I wait for my pad thai to arrive.

In honour of the film's release, here are some of the many, many reasons I can't get enough of this movie:

1. The ABBA Deep Cuts

Sure, the original Mamma Mia had all the flashy ABBA hits—and the sequel also features crowd favourites "Mamma Mia", "Dancing Queen" and "Super Trouper"—but Here We Go Again has introduced me to a whole new library of ABBA classics that I now have on repeat. ("Why Did It Have To Be Me?" is a true bop.)