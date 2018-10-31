Why Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again Deserves to Be Watched Again and Again

by Ashley Spencer | Wed., Oct. 31, 2018 4:22 PM
You can dance, you can jive and you can sing-along to Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again. The ABBA-inspired musical just dropped its sing-along home release, and even though I saw it twice in cinemas, I am fully prepared to camp out on my couch and belt "Waterloo" at the top of my lungs while I wait for my pad thai to arrive.
In honour of the film's release, here are some of the many, many reasons I can't get enough of this movie:
1. The ABBA Deep Cuts
Sure, the original Mamma Mia had all the flashy ABBA hits—and the sequel also features crowd favourites "Mamma Mia", "Dancing Queen" and "Super Trouper"—but Here We Go Again has introduced me to a whole new library of ABBA classics that I now have on repeat. ("Why Did It Have To Be Me?" is a true bop.)
2. The Young Dads
Don't worry, Colin Firth, Pierce Brosnan and Stellan Skarsgard are all back in action as Sophie's dads, but now we get to meet their younger selves! In the '70s flashbacks, we're introduced to Josh Dylan, Jeremy Irvine and Hugh Skinner as young Bill, Sam and Harry. They're as charming and hilarious as their older counterparts—and they're friends in real life, which is just adorable.
3. Lily James' Boho Style
I want literally everything Lily James wears in this movie. As the young version of Meryl Streep's Donna, James is styled in an incredible array of macrame, flare pants and wide brim hats. Her '70s style is on point, and I'm taking notes to overhaul my closet to match.
4. Cher Is In It!
This doesn't require much explanation, but Cher plays Sophie's (Amanda Seyfried) grandmother and her arrival is iconic. She also does an amazing duet of "Fernando" with Andy Garcia.
5. That Tear-Jerking Scene
I cried more at the end of Here We Go Again than I did at A Star Is Born. No spoilers, but "I've Been Waiting For You" and "My Love, My Life" are so beautifully used, and I get goosebumps just thinking about the major life event scenes that wrap up this movie. I am forever changed.
Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again is available on Digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD now.
