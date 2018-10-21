Chris Hemsworth and a Friend Picked Up a Hitchhiker and It Went Surprisingly Well

Luck was on musician Scott Hildebrand's side this weekend.

On Sunday, Chris Hemsworth posted an Instagram video with his pal Luke Zocchi in the back seat of a van getting ready to hit the beach and ride some waves. In the beginning of the video, Luke narrated the tale of having "just landed in Brizzy (Brisbane)" when they spotted a hitchhiker. It turns out this lucky tourist just happened to be going to the same place as the Thor star and his pal: the surfing mecca of Byron Bay.

"We're going to Byron, we'll give him a lift," Chris chimed in.

"Little does he know we're getting a chopper," Luke told the camera.

In the purest form of hospitality, the car pulled over for the hitchhiker, Scott. "Welcome to Australia, mate," Luke exclaimed while shaking his hand.