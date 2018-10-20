How Kanye West Surprised Kim Kardashian for Her 38th Birthday

Surprise!

Kim Kardashian turns 38 on Sunday and her husband Kanye Westsurprised her a day early with some special gifts. On Saturday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star woke up to the sight of a male musician playing a grand piano in their house, as well as a giant display of pink, exotic flowers, mostly in hanging containers.

Kim posted videos of her big surprise on Instagram Stories, saying, "This is what I wake up to, guys."

"Kanye's the most creative when it comes to sending me flowers for my birthday!" she wrote. "Love you so much babe."