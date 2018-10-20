Prince Harry References His and Meghan Markle's Baby at Invictus Games Opening Ceremony

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Oct. 20, 2018 8:02 AM

Prince Harry, Invictus Games

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Prince Harry is one proud father-to-be.

The 34-year-old referenced his and pregnant wife Meghan Markle's upcoming arrival while speaking onstage at the opening ceremony of the 2018 Invictus Games at the Sydney Opera House on Saturday. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex last weekend traveled to Australia to begin their first joint royal tour. Hours after landing in the country, Kensington Palace announced that the two are expecting their first child.

"Thank you for the welcome you have given Meghan and I over the last few days," Harry told the crowd. "I have been so proud to be able to introduce my wife to you and we have been so happy to be able to celebrate the personal joy of our newest addition with you all."

Photos

All of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's PDA-Packed Moments on the Royal Tour

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Invictus Games

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

After making his speech, Harry joined Meghan, 37, in the audience. The duchess was all smiles in navy Stella McCartney cape dress and matching coat by Gillian Anderson for Winser London, which she paired with Stuart Weitzman pumps. She wore her hair in her signature messy bun.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Invictus Games

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Meghan had worn the same dress to Harry's grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's 92nd birthday concert in April.

Meghan Markle, Invictus Games

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Earlier in the day, the duke and duchess arrived together at the Sydney Opera House wearing matching black button-down Invictus Games shirts.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Invictus Games

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Meghan sat in the front row of the open-air venue and watched Harry practice his speech.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Invictus Games

Kensington Palace/ PRESS ASSOCIATION

Harry, who served in the British Army for 10 years, founded the Invictus Games, an international Paralympic-style sports competition for wounded and ill military personnel and vets, in 2014.

He and Meghan made their first official joint appearance as a couple at the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto in September of last year.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Invictus Games

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

"These Games were created for our men and women in uniform; designed around their talents and their needs and built not just for them, but also for the friends and families that have supported their recoveries and had their lives changed forever," Harry said in his speech. "Over the last four years though, the Invictus Games have become about much more than the thousands of competitors who have taken part."

Meghan Markle, Invictus Games

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

"Invictus has become about the example of service and dedication our competitors have provided to the world," he said. "Our Invictus family has turned these games into a symbol of strength, honor and optimism for a new generation."

