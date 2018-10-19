How the New Charmed Updates the Fashion Sense of the Original

"I think they're more empowered, they're a little more serious, these costumes," she says. "They're very character-oriented. I love the original sexy costumes, but I think this day and age, you can say sexy in so many different ways, too."

While the girls of Charmed may be witches, their looks don't exactly involve black hats and pointed shoes.

"I think, you know, they're still becoming comfortable with who they are and discovering this witch inside of them," Line explains. "There's mystical elements from their mother and their past I like to integrate into the characters, and you'll see elements of the mother's witch-hood in her accessories, in her necklaces."

Line does, however, encourage fans to find their witchy sides if they want to feel a little bit of magic themselves.

"You know how they say you don't have to be Superman to wear a cape and be empowered? Maybe that's something that we can empower ourself from this show, like put your black hat on, put your witch hat on, and walk out that door and own it. So you might not see it physically, you may not be able to touch it, but when they need to, they can put their witch hat on."