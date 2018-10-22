The Surprising Ways Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Marriage Follows Prince Charles and Princess Diana

At first blush, it seems hard to find any similarities between Prince Harry's new marriage to Meghan Markle and the union his parents once shared.

For starters, well, they really seem to like each other. And though it seems clear they were confident in their bond by roughly date three, when Harry swept the Suits actress off to Botswana, one of the places he treasures most, they spent an extra 16 months together just to be completely sure.

By contrast when Prince Charles proposed to then-19-year-old nursery school teacher Lady Diana Spencer in 1981, they'd enjoyed just 13 dates. "He wasn't consistent with his courting abilities," Princess Diana had told her speech coach. "He'd ring me every day for a week, then wouldn't speak to me for three weeks. Very odd. I thought, 'Fine. Well, he knows where I am if he wants me.'" However, each time he did call, she struggled to hide her delight: "The thrill when he used to ring up was so immense and intense. It would drive the other three girls in my flat crazy."