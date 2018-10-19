Pippa Middleton's Mom Carole Brings Sweet Gifts for Daughter's New Baby

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Oct. 19, 2018 9:10 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Carole Middleton

SplashNews.com

Grandma Carole Middleton comes bearing baby gifts!

Her youngest daughter and Kate Middleton's sister Pippa Middleton, 35, and husband James Matthews welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on Monday. On Friday, Carole was photographed walking to the couple's London home carrying a cardboard box bearing the words "My 1st Years," the name of a company that offers personalized apparel and toys for babies and little kids.

The Middleton family are fans of the brand; Kate and husband Prince William's eldest child Prince George notably wore a My 1st Years white and blue trimmed robe when he met President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama at his family's Kensington Palace home in 2016.

Photos

Pippa Middleton's Pregnancy Style

Carole was also photographed carrying a gift basket.

Carole Middleton

SplashNews.com

Pippa and James' son is Carole and husband Michael Middleton's fourth grandchild. In addition to George, Kate and William are also parents to daughter Princess Charlotte, 3, and 5-month-old sons Prince Louis.

Pippa and Kate's younger brother James Middleton, 31, has no children.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Pippa Middleton , Babies , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
ESC: Glambot, Karlie Kloss

Inside the Purposely Private World of Karlie Kloss

Katy Perry, Taylor Swift

Why Katy Perry Thinks Taylor Swift Is Setting a Good Example

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West Made Her More "Private"

Ending TV Shows, Jane the Virgin, Big Bang Theory, Veep

From Big Bang to Game of Thrones, This Is Why So Many of Your Favorite Shows Are Ending

The Masked Singer

Meet The Masked Singer's Celebrity Competitors in All Their Creepy Costumed Glory

Karlie Kloss, Taylor Swift, Reunion, Concert

Why Taylor Swift Most Likely Skipped Karlie Kloss' Surprise Wedding

Meghan Markle, Bondi Beach, Outfit

Meghan Markle Cutely Cradles Baby Bump and Opens Up About Her Pregnancy

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.