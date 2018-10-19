Meghan Markle Cutely Cradles Baby Bump and Opens Up About Her Pregnancy

Spotted: the royal trio!

While it's news to no one at this point that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting their first child together, it brings a smile to fans' faces every time the Duke and Duchess of Sussex make any reference to their little one on the way or their future life as mom and dad.

Sometimes words aren't even necessary. Such was the case when the expectant mama cradled her burgeoning baby bump while on a walkabout with her royal beau on Bondi Beach in Sydney.

Donning a Martin Grant striped maxi dress, Castaner wedges and a colorful lei, the American star fit the easy, breezy vibe of the beach as the pair met with crowds of people and then sat down with members of OneWave, a non-profit surf community tackling mental health issues

"Each and every one of us will experience poor mental health—it doesn't discriminate," Prince Harry, a longtime mental health advocate, told the group.