Meghan Markle Cutely Cradles Baby Bump and Opens Up About Her Pregnancy

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Oct. 19, 2018 7:50 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Baby Cradle

KHAPGG / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com

Spotted: the royal trio!

While it's news to no one at this point that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting their first child together, it brings a smile to fans' faces every time the Duke and Duchess of Sussex make any reference to their little one on the way or their future life as mom and dad. 

Sometimes words aren't even necessary. Such was the case when the expectant mama cradled her burgeoning baby bump while on a walkabout with her royal beau on Bondi Beach in Sydney. 

Donning a Martin Grant striped maxi dress, Castaner wedges and a colorful lei, the American star fit the easy, breezy vibe of the beach as the pair met with crowds of people and then sat down with members of OneWave, a non-profit surf community tackling mental health issues 

"Each and every one of us will experience poor mental health—it doesn't discriminate," Prince Harry, a longtime mental health advocate, told the group. 

Photos

Meghan Markle's Best Looks From Her Royal Tour

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Bondi Beach

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

The former actress also got to talking about her pregnancy while chatting with 35-year-old Charlotte Waverley. "Meghan told me that pregnancy was like having jet lag," Waverley told reporters.  "She said she was up at 4:30 a.m. this morning doing yoga in her room as she couldn't sleep."

Waverley added, "It's a bit of a double whammy for her, she said, as she has both the baby and jet lag to contend with."

Despite any challenges Markle has faced doing this royal tour while pregnant, you would never know by looking at her. 

Read

Meghan Markle Reveals Her First Job—and It's Totally Relatable

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Macarthur Girls High School Visit

Phil Noble/PA Wire

With a smile always on her face, the duchess has looked nothing but radiant the entire week as she's joyfully embraced the public and experienced all that Australia has to offer. 

Though Markle is thousands of miles away from her native California, she was reminded of her own upbringing as she and Prince Harry later visited with female students at the Macarthur Girls High School in New South Wales. For the visit, Markle looked every bit an elegant fashionista in a Roksanda "Athena" midi dress and Stuart Weitzman nude pumps. 

However, that doesn't mean she's not immune to the pain of heels. In fact, the star swapped into flats a few times along the tour, a subtle reminder to everyone that, at the end of the day, she's just like us. 

For more of Markle's royal tour looks, check out E!'s gallery above. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Meghan Markle , Royals , Prince Harry , Babies , Pregnancies , Travel , Life/Style , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
The Masked Singer

Meet The Masked Singer's Celebrity Competitors in All Their Creepy Costumed Glory

Karlie Kloss, Taylor Swift, Reunion, Concert

Why Taylor Swift Most Likely Skipped Karlie Kloss' Surprise Wedding

Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West, Chicago West

Celebrate Kim Kardashian's Birthday With a Look at the West Kids' Cutest Pics!

Meghan Markle, Outfit, Macarthur Girls High School Visit

Meghan Markle Reveals Her First Job—and It's Totally Relatable

Colin Kaepernick, Rihanna, Graphic, Split

Rihanna Declined Super Bowl Halftime Show in Support of Colin Kaepernick: Reports

Rachel Platten

Rachel Platten Reveals the Sex of Her First Child

Making a Halloween Murderer, James Corden

Making a Murderer and Halloween Collide in Hilarious Mash-Up Thanks to James Corden

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.