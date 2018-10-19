So, Meghan Markle's Family Feud Is Over Now, Right?

For awhile it seemed as if the royal family had collectively thrown their hands in the air.

With no recourse to stop Meghan Markle's dad, Thomas Markle, from granting interviews to the press, they struggled with how best to handle the situation. And when his daughter, Samantha Markle, got involved with her Twitter digs and her endless commentary, well, they truly seemed at a loss.

Giving into her demands and reaching out meant risking that she'd immediately relay the conversation to the nearest media outlet. And maintaining their famously stiff upper lip and just waiting for the story to play itself out, well, that didn't seem to be working out so well as evidenced by an emboldened Samantha popping by first Buckingham Palace, then Kensington, where Meghan shares a cozy two-bedroom cottage with new husband Prince Harry, to somehow facilitate a sit-down with her long-estranged half-sister.

Yet the royals seemed determined to keep calm and carry on and all that.