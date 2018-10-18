See the Picture That Proves Princess Charlotte Is Prince William's Mini-Me

Move over Queen Elizabeth IIbecause Princess Charlotte has a new lookalike!

It is not secret that the famous Royal couple and their three beautiful royal children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis—share similar looks. But, in a new photo of Princess Charlotte, it is clear she takes the cake when it comes to which of the kiddos looks the most like their dad, Prince William. Royal watchers noticed the familial resemblance between the future king and the princess after photos from Princess Eugenie's wedding were recently released.

From their shared "Diana smirk" to their dazzling eyes, fans went wild over the eerily similar photos of the father and daughter. But this isn't the first time Anglophiles noticed the shared looks between the Prince and Princess.

To see more striking similarities for yourself, check out the photos below!