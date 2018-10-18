Khloe Kardashian Is Thankful for "Every Single Blessing, Trial and Tribulation"

Khloe Kardashian is feeling thankful as she celebrates a major milestone—the two-year anniversary of the launch of Good American, the denim and other apparel company she co-founded.

The 34-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared on her Instagram Stories on Thursday pics of her visiting a factory where the clothes are produced as well as throwback images of her posing in her brand's maternity jeans while pregnant with her and Tristan Thompson's daughter True Thompson, who is now 6 months old.

"There's not a day goes by that I don't think God for every single blessing, trail and tribulation that I've been through," Khloe wrote. "All have brought me to the place I am today and I am thankful for that! I cannot believe that our baby company is two years old today. To every single person that has had anything to do with Good American I bow down to you with the ultimate gratitude!"