JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers Reveal Why They're Still Not Ready to Get Married Yet

Jordan Rodgers and JoJo Fletcher are getting candid about the reason behind their two-year long engagement.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, the couple is opening up about their "hard" first year together, why they almost broke up and if there is still a wedding in their future.

To start, the pair says creating a life together in a post-Bachelorette world is not as easy as fans may think. "You meet each other in a very different environment and then you get to reality and you're merging your lives together," Rodgers explains. "There was a lot of work that was involved in getting to know each other."

Not to mention they had "this promise [their engagement] on the table", which only created more pressure for JoJo and Jordan.

At some point, he says, "we were drained and I remember one moment we sat down and were like, 'How much more can we take?'" And while some Bachelor couples have called it quits not long after their engagement, JoJo and Jordan decided "we want this, we want it to work."