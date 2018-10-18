Kristen Bell Responds to "Misplaced" Backlash Over Snow White Comments

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Oct. 18, 2018 12:44 PM

Kristen Bell, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kristen Bell has had enough with the critical comments about her Parents magazine interview.

In the interview, the Frozen actress shared her concerns over a few of the storylines in Snow White and how she uses them as a teaching lesson for her and husband Dax Shepard's two daughters, Lincoln, 5, and Delta, 3.

"Every time we close Snow White I look at my girls and ask, 'Don't you think it's weird that Snow White didn't ask the old witch why she needed to eat the apple? Or where she got that apple?' I say, 'I would never take food from a stranger, would you?' And my kids are like, 'No!' And I'm like, 'Okay, I'm doing something right,'" Bell told the magazine.

All the Times Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Reminded Us That Love Still Exists

Bell has also asked her daughters, "Don't you think that it's weird that the prince kisses Snow White without her permission? Because you can not kiss someone if they're sleeping!"

In response to her quotes, Bell has been receiving backlash on social media, but she's fighting back against her critics.

"I find the outrage annoying and misplaced as well," she wrote to one Twitter user. "I'm a mom who wants my girls to possess critical thinking and aks [sic] a ton of questions. So that's what we do when we read books."

When one Twitter user accused Bell of being a "hypocrite" for "cashing" her "huge check" to star in Frozen, Bell replied, "It's cute that you guys are making jokes about something that I feel is very important. I'd be happy to send you copies and snow white and frozen, and you can see the differences. How far the example set for women has come. It might enlighten your point of view."

And in response to one comment about how "not everything needs a message," Bell tweeted, "actually, everything IS a message to our children, because they are sponges that soak up everything and are learning how to be adults through what they see. I want my girls to see and practice critical thinking and respectful behavior."

You can read Bell's entire interview with Parents magazine HERE.

