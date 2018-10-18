Cardi B Gets Real About Giving Birth to Kulture: “She Broke My Vagina”

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Oct. 18, 2018 7:43 AM

Cardi B, Jimmy Kimmel Live

ABC/Randy Holmes

Let's just say Cardi B is not too fond of childbirth. 

It's no secret the Grammy-nominated rapper became a mom for the first time in July to daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus. However, as she alluded to on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, she was not entirely prepared for what childbirth would entail. In her signature unfiltered way, the star addressed just how difficult the process is. 

"It was totally harder [than I imagined it would be]," she told the late-night host. "She broke my vagina...Why nobody tells you about those things?"

As Cardi continued, "Nobody told me they were going to stitch my vagina...People just be like, 'Oh, you know, when you give birth, it's gonna hurt,' but nobody tells you that like your vagina."

Still, despite how little Kulture came into the world, the new mama wouldn't change a thing. 

"Yes, I am enjoying [motherhood]. It's the best," she gushed to Jimmy Kimmel. "This is what I was missing my whole life?"

In fact, the star loves it so much, she wants a few more youngsters. 

"I do feel like I need a rest, but oh my God, the happiness that my baby [brought] me—I could do this over and over again."

Cardi B, Baby, Kulture, Instagram

Instagram

However, there are some downsides to being a mom in the public eye that Cardi is grappling with. 

"There [are] certain things that I want to do with my daughter...like I want to go to the beach with my baby. I want to take a stroll with my baby," she explained. "I don't know who's next to me and who has certain intentions."

With paparazzi trailing her everywhere, Cardi is also cautious about keeping her child hidden. "I don't want to show my baby out to the public right now. I just want to protect her. I'm not like mentally ready," she noted. "I would like to do normal things with my baby, but right now I gotta keep it very low-key."

